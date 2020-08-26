Martinsville man injured in crash on Highway 69; accused of DWI

A Martinsville resident was injured, then arrested, following a two vehicle accident on Tuesday near Eagleville.

The highway patrol reports 83 year old John Stegmayer received moderate injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to the Harrison County Memorial Hospital in Bethany. The other driver, 66 year old Leonard Stobbe of Eagleville was not reported hurt.

A trooper reported Stobbe’s truck was northbound on Highway 69 and Stegmayer was westbound in a pickup on Route B. Investigation determined that Stegmayer entered the intersection when it was allegedly unsafe to do so. The two vehicles collided with Stegmayer’s crossed the intersection and coming to a stop in a ditch. Stobbe’s truck came to a controlled stop on Highway 69.

The report noted Stegmayer’s pickup was demolished. He was not using a seat belt. Stobbe’s truck received moderate damage and he WAS wearing a safety device.

The highway patrol has accused Stegmayer of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and failure to yield. He was released to seek medical attention.

