Martinsville man dies in crash on Highway W

An accident occurred on Highway W, five miles east of Martinsville, at approximately 7:58 a.m. on September 27, 2023. John D. Eaton, a 74-year-old resident of Martinsville, lost his life in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened when Eaton’s southbound 2009 Chevrolet 1500 crossed the roadway and veered off the east side. The Chevrolet struck a tree, coming to rest on its wheels off the east side of the roadway.

Eaton, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Coroner Zach Wilson at 8:20 a.m. An ambulance transported Eaton to Roberson Funeral Home.

The Chevrolet 1500 sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Schroff’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation into the accident was assisted by Sergeant C.S. Kutzner, Corporal M.J. Hanrahan, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the Harrison County Coroner, and the NTA Ambulance District.

