Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra to present concert on December 1st

The Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra, in its 57th Season, will once again share the stage with The Marshall Community Chorus on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in their annual Christmas Celebration.

The concert will be held in the Harold L. Lickey Auditorium of Bueker Middle School in Marshall and will begin at 2:30 p.m. This concert will be under the direction of Kevin Lines and Ann Lewis, accompanied by Julie Lewis.

The concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Marshall Community Food Pantry.

Sunday’s program will open with “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and will continue with a repertoire that will showcase both the quietness and the glory of the season. The concert will conclude with George Frideric Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”, from The Messiah.

Buddy Hannaford, retired THS band director, is a charter member. He plays the French horn.

