Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum hosting teacher workshop

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal, Missouri is offering a one-week workshop for teachers and media specialists. The 2023 Mark Twain Teacher Workshop will be held July 10 – 14, in Hannibal, Missouri.

The weeklong workshop will focus on Mark Twain’s short stories and applying Mark Twain in the classroom to stimulate students writing. Participants will visit Twain’s birthplace, his boyhood home, and other areas of interest that influenced the works of Mark Twain.

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum’s Teacher Workshop is supported by the Missouri Humanities Council. Participants can also earn three graduate credits from Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Full workshop details and registration materials are available on the Mark Twain Museum website.

For questions, e-mail [email protected] or phone 573-221-9010 extension 405.

