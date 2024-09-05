Share To Your Social Network

Mark Allen Brown, aged 68, of Bethany, Missouri, passed away on September 1, 2024, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri. A cremation will be conducted under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri.

Mark was born on May 26, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Thomas and Barbara Ruth (Kuricaj) Brown. He attended Ledgemont School in Montville, Ohio, where he played football, a sport he enjoyed throughout his life. Mark had a deep passion for sports, especially football, and those who knew him well understood not to interrupt him during games.

Mark worked as an over-the-road trucker for many years, dedicating much of his career to long-haul driving. Outside of his professional life, he enjoyed dancing, and singing and was known for his playful spirit and sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Mark is survived by his partner, Jane Selby of Bethany, Missouri; his daughter, Heather Selby of Bethany, Missouri; his son, Jayson Brown of Ohio; and his grandchildren, Carson Selby, Kameron Selby, and Candice Baker. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Johnson and Karen; brothers, Randy Brown, Tom Brown, Mat Brown, and Scott Brown; stepbrother, Chuck Beble; and stepsister, Jennifer Beble.

The family remembers Mark for his love of life and his ability to bring laughter and joy to those around him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

