Marilyn Kay (Cook) (Kincaid) Culling, age 78, a resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Marilyn was born on May 2, 1946, in Gallatin, Missouri, to Ray and Gertrude (Terry) Cook. She was a proud resident of Cowgill, Missouri, and a friend to everyone who met her. Marilyn had many occupations throughout her life. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and anyone in need of a friend, caregiver, friendly ear, a meal, or a little motherly advice. She loved animals and owned and sheltered many throughout her life. She loved to garden and share her crops with friends and family. She will be forever remembered for her unconditionally loving heart and her pies.

Marilyn is survived by sons, Rick Green and his wife Joyce, and James “Matt” Kincaid and his wife Jeni; daughter, Ruth “Sissy” Tranbarger and her husband Doyle; grandchildren, Melissa Edgar, Joshua Green, Kenneth Green, Cody Green, Heather Shoemaker, Christina Tranbarger, Cortney Miller, Travis Tranbarger, Jami Zwygart, Michael Houk, Tiffany Kincaid, and Breydon Kincaid; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Cook and his wife Sondra, and Ronnie Cook and his wife Toni; and sister, Wanda Petrie. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Gertrude Cook; brothers, Billy and Wayne Cook; sisters, Shirley Smith, Donna Orr, and Deanna Hartwig; husbands, Leo Kincaid, Doyle Culling, and PaPa Gene Silkwood; and son, Donald Green.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Inurnment will be held at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Cowgill Cemetery and left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. When sending flowers, the family requests live plants for the grandchildren to have as keepsakes.

