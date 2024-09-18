Marijuana product recall issued by Missouri DCR after health risks found

were tested by ClearWater Science LLC, a licensed testing facility. The recall, which follows 19 CSR 100-1.100(4)(P) guidelines, was initiated as these products may pose a potential threat to public health and safety.

Although no adverse reactions related to the recalled products have been reported to DCR, the agency cannot confirm that the marijuana products were tested in compliance with state-mandated health and safety requirements. The full list of recalled products can be accessed at this link.

Patients and consumers who have purchased any of the recalled items are advised to stop using them immediately. Any unused products should either be discarded or returned to the dispensary where they were originally purchased. The returned products will not affect a patient’s purchase limit.

For individuals seeking more information on the return process, they should directly contact the dispensary where the products were purchased. Anyone who suspects they may be experiencing adverse reactions from the use of these products should seek medical attention without delay. Additionally, consumers are encouraged to report any adverse effects by emailing CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov or by submitting a complaint form available on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

