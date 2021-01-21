March webinar series on selling local food begins March 2 via Zoom

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Producers selling local foods can learn about best practices, state regulations, and available resources at a four-part online series in March presented by the University of Missouri Extension.

“This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell their food products direct to consumers in these ever-changing times,” said Leslie Bertsch, co-chair of the MU Extension Food Systems team.

Participants will hear from extension specialists, successful producers, and representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange ideas.

The sessions, held via Zoom, are 3:30-5:30 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays in March:

March 2. Explore resources offered by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and MU Extension for producers selling local food.

March 9. Learn the state regulations you need to know to sell your meat and poultry locally and hear about best practices from a successful livestock producer.

March 16. Learn the state regulations you need to know to sell your produce and/or eggs.

March 23. Learn the state regulations you need to follow to sell value-added products such as canned foods, baked goods, etc.

The cost is $15 per session or $40 for all four sessions. All sessions will be recorded and available for a period of time after the event.

A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. For more information, contact Bertsch at [email protected] or 314-400-7397.

Register at THIS LINK.

