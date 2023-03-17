March 15th meeting results for Gilman City R-4 Board of Education

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education March 15th amended the calendar for this school year. April 26th will be an early out.

Summer school was approved for May 15th through 26th.

Principal Jill Sperry reported Tony Jennings placed second in the Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph.

The board offered a contract to Brent Mitchell for high school principal for next school year. He is currently the Princeton Junior High and High School principal.

Contracts were offered to teachers up for tenure. They were Melody Prescott, Kaitlyn Eoff, and Keely Waddle.

All tenure teachers received contracts. They were Dan Chalfant, Kerri Ward, Jon Lawinger, Rhonda Preston, Beverly Allen, Holly Preston, Kim Terhune, Jaime Oram, Samantha Oram, Angela Wagner, and Rebecca Taggart.

Contracts were also offered to Annette Rhodes, Elizabeth Webb, Tony Gregg, Morgan Axtell, Hailey Francis, Cheryl Witten, and Sheryl Warren.

The board accepted a letter of resignation from Social Studies Teacher Troy Malone. He will retire at the end of this school year.

