The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline woman sustained minor injuries after the car she drove hydroplaned near Marceline the morning of April 20th.

An ambulance took Emilee Banks to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The car traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 before it hydroplaned three miles northwest of Marceline, crossed the median, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Minor damage was reported to the car.

The Patrol notes Banks wore a safety device.

