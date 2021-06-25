Marceline woman injured in crash near Callao

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline woman sustained moderate injuries when the car she drove slid off a wet road one mile east of Callao Friday morning, June 25.

An ambulance transported 40-year-old Melody Clay to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The car traveled east on Highway 36 before it struck a guardrail, slid off the north side of the road, and came to rest on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported for the car, and the Patrol notes Clay wore a seat belt.

The Macon County Ambulance, Rescue Squad, and Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

