Marceline woman injured in crash east of Brookfield

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline woman sustained moderate injuries when a pickup truck struck the sport utility vehicle she drove 10 miles east of Brookfield the afternoon of Friday, October 2nd.

An ambulance transported 72 year old Mary Stufflebean to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. No injuries were reported for pickup driver 59-year-old Dale Palmer of Macon.

Both vehicles traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 before the truck hit the SUV in the rear.

The vehicles received extensive damage and both drivers wore seat belts.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted.

