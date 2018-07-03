Marceline woman hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline woman sustained serious injuries when she fell asleep, and the car she drove ran off the road four miles south of Marceline Tuesday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Melanie Metcalf traveled south on Highway 5 when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck the ground, and hit a fence.  An ambulance transported Metcalf to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The Patrol reports Metcalf did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the vehicle received moderate damage.

