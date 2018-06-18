Marceline School District names Chillicothe High School Principal as Superintendent

The Marceline School District has announced the selection of its Superintendent, a former administrator for Marceline schools. Brian Sherrow will take over Superintendent duties for the 2018-19 school year.

Sherrow has been high school principal at Chillicothe since 2011. He previously taught high school math beginning in 2002. Sherrow became Marceline’s middle school and high school principal in 2008.

He received his specialist degree in Superintendency from Williams Woods University in 2011. Reports indicate Sherrow is pursuing a doctorate degree from William Woods.

