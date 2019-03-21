Marceline nursing home collecting donations for flood victims

A Marceline nursing home is collecting nonperishable items, paper products, and cleaning supplies for flood victims.

Colleen Fellows with Pioneer Skilled Nursing by Americare says donations can be brought to the nursing home at 1500 South Kansas Avenue any time from 7 o’clock in the morning to 9 o’clock at night.

The donations will either be taken to or picked up by the Chillicothe Hy-Vee. The Chillicothe Hy-Vee is collecting donations to provide flood relief to Fremont and North Bend, Nebraska as part of Show Nebraska (NE) MO Love.

Contact Colleen Fellows for more information on Pioneer Skilled Nursing’s collection at 660-376-2001.