Marceline man life-flighted after mower runs off road in Brookfield

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained moderate injuries when the mower he operated ran off the road in Brookfield the afternoon of Tuesday, August 4th.

An ambulance transported 67-year-old John Polson to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. An air ambulance then took him to the University Hospital of Columbia.

The mower traveled west on Husk Road before running off the right side, going down an embankment, and stopping. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Brookfield First Responders assisted.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares