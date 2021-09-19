Marceline man injured in three-vehicle crash in Chariton County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Marceline resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident in Chariton County.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylon Ewigman was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 33-year old Kristen Lee of Marceline, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened on Route E three miles east of Rothville as Ewigman was driving the all-terrain vehicle eastbound when a westbound car made a left turn into the path of the ATV and was struck. The ATV then went off the road and hit a parked pickup truck.

Damage was listed as extensive to the ATV, moderate to the car, and minor to the pickup. Ewigman was wearing safety equipment but Lee was not wearing a seat belt.

