A Marceline resident was injured Wednesday evening when his car struck the rear of another on Highway 36, three miles east of Meadville.

Forty-six-year-old Travis Avila received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were noted for the other driver, 80-year-old Elmer Gaug of Meadville.

Both the Avila car and Gaug’s minivan received extensive damage. Avila was using a seat belt while Gaug was not.