Marceline man, facing more than 30 sex-related charges in two cases, has case bound to Division One of circuit court

A Marceline man facing multiple felony sex-related charges in two cases in Linn County was bound over to Division One of Circuit Court on December 15th.

Online court information shows that 48-year-old Shane Allen Ware’s request for bond modification on the two cases was denied. He was being held on no bond. He waived a preliminary hearing and is to appear for arraignment in Division One on February 1st.

In one case, Ware has been charged with five counts of first-degree statutory rape, 10 counts of statutory sodomy, and five counts of first-degree child molestation. The charges are listed as stemming from 2006 to 2010.

In the other case, Ware has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and five counts of first-degree child molestation. Those charges stem from 2009 to 2014.

The court previously ordered the probable cause statements to be kept confidential to protect victims’ rights.

