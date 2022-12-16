Marceline man, facing more than 30 sex-related charges in two cases, has case bound to Division One of circuit court

Local News December 16, 2022 KTTN News
Sex Crimes News Graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Marceline man facing multiple felony sex-related charges in two cases in Linn County was bound over to Division One of Circuit Court on December 15th.

Online court information shows that 48-year-old Shane Allen Ware’s request for bond modification on the two cases was denied. He was being held on no bond. He waived a preliminary hearing and is to appear for arraignment in Division One on February 1st.

In one case, Ware has been charged with five counts of first-degree statutory rape, 10 counts of statutory sodomy, and five counts of first-degree child molestation. The charges are listed as stemming from 2006 to 2010.

In the other case, Ware has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and five counts of first-degree child molestation. Those charges stem from 2009 to 2014.

The court previously ordered the probable cause statements to be kept confidential to protect victims’ rights.

Post Views: 5
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.