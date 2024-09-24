Marceline man faces weapon, intoxication charges at Milan football game

A Marceline man is facing several charges in Sullivan County after he allegedly brought a firearm onto Milan C-2 School District property on September 23rd.

Forty-two-year-old Jeko Petar Markov has been charged with multiple felonies, including unlawful use of a weapon involving the carrying of a loaded weapon onto school grounds, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The child endangerment charge pertains to a first offense and does not involve any allegations of sexual misconduct. In addition to the felony charges, Markov is also facing a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 years of age in the vehicle.

Markov allegedly brought a loaded semi-automatic nine-millimeter handgun to a football game organized by the Milan School District. The weapon was said to contain 15 rounds of ammunition, with one round in the chamber. Markov then reportedly operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated, with a child under 17 years of age in the vehicle.

A probable cause statement reveals that law enforcement found empty alcoholic beverage cans on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. Markov’s breath allegedly smelled of alcohol, and he reportedly struggled to maintain balance during a one-leg test. Furthermore, he is accused of refusing to provide a sample of his breath or blood for testing.

Post Views: 3,183