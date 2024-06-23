Marceline man airlifted to hospital after crashing in Lafayette County

Share To Your Social Network

A crash involving two vehicles occurred on June 21, 2024, at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 20 in Lafayette County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:53 p.m.

The accident involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Noah A. Austin, 24, from Marceline, Missouri, and a 2021 Ford Expedition driven by Tara L. Edwards, 43, from Concordia, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Jackson County Tow and R and S Tow, respectively.

The crash occurred when the Chevrolet Silverado, traveling southbound on Highway 23, failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Ford Expedition, which was traveling eastbound on Highway 20.

Noah A. Austin suffered serious injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center by LifeFlight air ambulance. Tara L. Edwards sustained minor injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by a private vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The accident was investigated by Trooper R. T. McFatrich, with assistance from Trooper M. A. Harris, Master Sergeant A. V. Dillon, Trooper S. J. Crosson, and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

