Marceline Chamber of Commerce to sponsor “59th Annual Peanut Night” on Saturday evening

The Marceline Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 59th Annual Peanut Night in Marceline on November 28th.

Drive through peanut sales at the corner of Main Street, and Ritchie will start at 5:30 in the evening. The Ministerial Alliance will sponsor a lit static nativity scene in Ripley Park. There will also be a yule log as well as Santa’s House and mailbox in Ripley Park. Santa will not visit Marceline this year, but an elf or two plan to hand out candy.

A welcome and blessing of the holiday season will be in Ripley Park at 6 o’clock. There will also be a countdown to turn on Christmas lights.

The Marceline Area Chamber of Commerce asks attendees to protect themselves and others from spreading COVID-19.

