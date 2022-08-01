Many counties in northern Missouri are below the statewide average of 2.4% unemployment

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County unemployment rate has come down, compared to May of this year and June of last year.

The latest information from the state shows unemployment in Grundy County is two point three percent, which is based on 97 receiving unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,248. In May, Grundy County stood at two point eight percent, and one year ago, the June rate was four percent.

Missouri’s June unemployment rate is two point four percent (2.4%).

Several area counties have rates below the state average. The lowest in the area is Worth County at 1.6%. Those with rates of 1.7% are Mercer, Putnam, and Livingston counties. Those with rates of 1.8% are Harrison and Chariton. Others below the state

unemployment average are Daviess County at 2%, and Sullivan and Gentry counties at 2.2%. Carroll and DeKalb counties equal the state average at 2.4%.

Others in the area include Linn and Caldwell county at 2.5%, Clinton at 2.6%, and Adair County is 2.9%.