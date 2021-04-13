Manslaughter case where woman’s mother died of malnutrition set for trial

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in Caldwell County for a Polo woman charged with involuntary second-degree manslaughter after her mother’s death.

The trial for 42-year-old Rachel Nichols is scheduled for October 25th. A pre-trial conference is on October 12th. She waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on April 13th.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy was performed on Nichol’s mother, 66-year-old Glenda Lana of Polo. It determined the mother died in November 2019 due to malnutrition and being abnormally thin or weak. Lana had a bodyweight of 26 pounds and a height of 66 inches.

Kirkendoll reports Nichols accepted sole responsibility for the care, custody, and control of her mother and was the primary caretaker in her home.

