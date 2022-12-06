Mandatory food handler training to take place in Milan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The next Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be on December 14 in the Milan Community Center at 9 am.

The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Those individuals are required to attend one class to comply with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. The class will cost $10 per person.

Training can also be completed on the State Food Safety website. Licenses expired in June for anyone who attended classes in 2020.

Contact the Sullivan County Health Department for more information on the Food Handlers Training on December 14th at 660-265-4141.

Related