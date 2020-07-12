Mandatory food handler training in Sullivan County to be held virtually

Sullivan County food handlers’ mandatory training for restaurant owners, employees, and food retailers will be held virtually this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sullivan County Health Department Environmentalist Brenda Stewart will teach the course the morning of July 14th at 10 o’clock and the afternoon of July 28th at 1:30.

All food handlers must attend one training to possess their food handling permit card by July 31st or by six months of employment to be in compliance with Sullivan County’s food ordinance. Permit cards expire two years from the class date attended. Attendees must download the Zoom app onto their device before the training July 14th or 28th. To log in for the training, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/85203179411.

Attendees will need to type in their full name upon entering class. Food handlers cards may be picked up at the Sullivan County Health Department by only the individual who logged in and completed the training.

Questions regarding the food handlers mandatory training should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 265-4141.

