Management Intensive Grazing School to be offered at Schuyler County Community Center

Join other producers at the Management Intensive Grazing School on June 11 and 12 at the Schuyler County Community Center in Glenwood, Missouri.

The program will be taught by MU Extension, NRCS, and a producer with an existing system. Specific topics will include the Art & Science of MIG; Evaluating Resources; Soil Structure, Function, and Fertility; Plant Growth, Forage Quality, and Persistence; Animal Nutrition; Matching Forages and Animals: Yield Distribution and Animal Requirements, Watering Systems, Fencing, Layout and Design; Grazing Economics; and Grazier’s Arithmetic. A farm tour will finish out the training.

This very interactive program and will prepare the participant to start their own rotational grazing system. For producers to get state cost-share assistance from the Soil and Water Conservation District to implement a Management Intensive Grazing system, they must attend a grazing school.

A minimum of 15 attendees will be necessary to hold the class with a maximum class size of 25.

For more information, or to pre-register by Friday, June 4th, contact Darla Campbell, Agriculture Business and County Engagement Specialist University of Missouri Extension, P.O. Box 310, Lancaster, Missouri 63548. You may also contact Darla Campbell by email at [email protected] or by phone at (660) 457-3469

