Manage your chronic condition better with this free online course

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a virtual “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” class. This chronic disease management program will take place on Thursdays from February 8th through March 14th, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The program is designed for individuals living with one or more chronic conditions and their caregivers. The class will address health problems and self-management behaviors that are common across various chronic illnesses, including arthritis, fibromyalgia, depression, heart disease, and diabetes. The goal is to assist individuals in managing symptoms by teaching self-management skills and techniques, such as action planning, healthy eating, and effective communication with their healthcare team.

To register, visit the University of Missouri website at this link. For more information, contact Amber Allen at 417-881-8909, or scan the QR code available in a post on the Livingston County Health Center’s Facebook page.

A Zoom link will be sent to participants after they have registered for the virtual class in February and March.

