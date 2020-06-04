Man who was armed outside of Chula residence enters plea of “Not Guilty”

A man accused of threatening others, being armed outside of a Chula residence, and fleeing from law enforcement last August entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday. Online court information shows Todd Grigsby waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to July 7th for a plea or trial setting.

The prosecutor dismissed felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. In exchange for Grigsby’s guilty plea, the prosecution recommends the court sentence him to five years in the Department of Corrections on felony possession of a controlled substance, suspend the execution of sentence, and sentence him to five years probation.

Grigsby was continued on bond. Bond was taken up, and modification was denied. He was previously granted an own recognizance bond per stipulation and was placed in the custody of his mother. His bond was originally set at $25,000 cash only.

