Man who shot two people on I-35 identified as Mexican national; autopsy shows he turned gun on himself

The Highway Patrol has identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35 Friday morning that concluded with the suspect vehicle overturning and the death of the suspect.

Troop H Public Information and Education Officer Jake Angle reports the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Julian Santiago-Cruz of Guadalupe Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The suspect shot the occupants of two vehicles traveling north on I-35, a trooper located the suspect vehicle, the suspect fired shots at a trooper after a short pursuit, and the trooper returned fire. The suspect vehicle then ran off the road and overturned before the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Angle says preliminary autopsy results show Santiago-Cruz died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A previous report from the Patrol said the shots fired by the suspect Friday resulted in two motorists sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the troopers involved in the incident were not injured.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate.