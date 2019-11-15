Man who shot Trenton police officer, Jasmine Diab, has case continued to December 3rd

Local News November 15, 2019November 15, 2019 KTTN News
Jamey Aaron Griffin

The Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June appeared in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court this week.

A representative from the Daviess County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports 39-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s case was continued to December 3rd. A motion was made in October for a change of judge and change of venue.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

Bond was previously denied.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News