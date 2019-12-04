Man who shot Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab has case continued in Division One

The Trenton man charged with felony first-degree assault causing serious physical injury to Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June appeared in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s case was continued, at the request of the defendant, to January 7, 2020, at 2:30 pm to establish a plea or set a trial date.

Griffin has also been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury and armed criminal action.

The case was transferred on a change of venue to Livingston County from Daviess County in November.

