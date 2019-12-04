Man who shot Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab has case continued in Division One

Local News December 4, 2019 KTTN News
Jamey Aaron Griffin

The Trenton man charged with felony first-degree assault causing serious physical injury to Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June appeared in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s case was continued, at the request of the defendant, to January 7, 2020, at 2:30 pm to establish a plea or set a trial date.

Griffin has also been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury and armed criminal action.

The case was transferred on a change of venue to Livingston County from Daviess County in November.

