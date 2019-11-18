Man who shot Trenton police officer has case moved to Livingston County

The felony case against 39-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin of Trenton has been moved on a change of venue to the Livingston County Circuit Court.

Griffin is charged with first-degree assault causing serious physical injury to Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a person inside a Trenton police car and armed criminal action.

Last Wednesday, the defense attorney withdrew a motion for change of judge. Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman then accepted the motion to move the case out of Daviess County. It was assigned to Livingston County which with Daviess are two of the five counties assigned to the 43rd Judicial Circuit Court.

Griffin’s court appearance at the Courthouse in Chillicothe is scheduled December 3, 2019, at 2:30 pm for either a plea or setting a date to go to trial. He has previously pleaded not guilty.

Officer Jasmine Diab was wounded in the shooting at Winston that happened while she was transporting Griffin through Daviess County.

