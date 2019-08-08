Man who shot Trenton police officer appears in court

The Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton police officer in June appeared in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court Tuesday.

The Daviess County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports 39-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s case was continued to August 20th for the setting of a preliminary hearing.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle, at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement said Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport and discharge the weapon, striking the officer.

The officer was later identified as Jasmine Diab.