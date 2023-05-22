Man who robbed bank in Princeton remains in custody of Marion County, Iowa authorities

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A southern Iowa man remains in the Marion County, Iowa jail following the Friday morning bank robbery in Princeton. Sixty-seven-year-old Phillip Michael Blink of Promise City, Iowa was arrested Friday after Knoxville, Iowa police stopped his truck and detained him.

Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez reports Blink is facing charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in jail without bond.

At approximately 9:30 Friday morning, Mercer County Emergency Services received a 911 call from the First Interstate Bank on Highway 65 in Princeton. The bank had just been robbed by a man, wearing a disguise, who entered the bank and allegedly demanded money from a teller while displaying a handgun. No information has been released as to the amount of money taken during the robbery.

Sheriff Lopez said bank employees acted quickly in notifying the sheriff’s office and in assisting with the investigation. Lopez said no one was injured during the incident at the bank, nor during the investigation and apprehension of the suspect.

