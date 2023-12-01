Man who pointed gun at Sikeston police officer sentenced to 14 years in prison

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday sentenced a convicted felon from Sikeston, Missouri who pointed a gun at a police officer to 168 months (14 years) in prison.

Ruben R. Ramirez, 27, pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Ramirez admitted as part of his plea that an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was responding to a reported burglary on March 8, 2023, when he spotted Ramirez walking away. Ramirez raised a silver-colored .22-caliber pistol and pointed it at the officer before dropping the gun when the officer drew his firearm.

In a later interview, Ramirez said he tried to fire the pistol because he wanted the officer to kill him, but his gun jammed.

Ramirez has a prior conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in a 2021 case in New Madrid County Circuit Court.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.