Man who led authorities on multi-county pursuit bound over to Division One of circuit court

A case was bound over to Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court Tuesday for a Kansas City, Kansas man involved in what law enforcement described as a multi-county pursuit in July. Online court information indicates an arraignment is scheduled for JaJuan Coleman on June 2nd.

Coleman has been charged with the felonies of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident—property damage exceeding $1,000, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. He also faces misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense.

Co-defendant Russell Reed of Kansas City, Missouri pleaded guilty in October to felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. Other counts were dismissed. The court sentenced him to three years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Highway Patrol and other officers were involved in a pursuit involving vehicles reported stolen from a dealership in Springfield, Illinois that ended in Clinton County.

