Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The highway patrol, in updating an accident report from last week, reported the death of the driver whose pickup slid into the path of a train in Chariton County.

Sixty-year-old Leland Linneman of Salisbury died Friday at the University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened two days earlier on Wednesday, February 17th on Cal Hubbard Avenue at the railroad crossing four miles west of Salisbury.

Related