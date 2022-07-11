Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.

Lasley is being held on a probation and parole violation warrant from Iowa. He was waiting on the extradition process. A charge also is pending in Grundy County.

Information from Wapello, Iowa shows Lasley has sentenced in 2015 on a felony drug possession charge, third or subsequent offense. He was discharged and placed on parole in November of 2020.