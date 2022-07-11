Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

Local News July 11, 2022 KTTN News
Kent Lasley Large booking photo
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa.

Kent Lasley from Ottumwa, Iowa.
Kent Lasley from Ottumwa, Iowa.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.

Lasley is being held on a probation and parole violation warrant from Iowa. He was waiting on the extradition process. A charge also is pending in Grundy County.

Information from Wapello, Iowa shows Lasley has sentenced in 2015 on a felony drug possession charge, third or subsequent offense. He was discharged and placed on parole in November of 2020.

Post Views: 898
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.