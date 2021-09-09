Man wanted for murder of Maryville woman and 11-year-old daughter found dead

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of a Northwest Missouri State University graduate student and her daughter was reportedly found dead Wednesday night, September 8, 2021. The Union County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office reports 45-year old J. T. McLean was found dead in the Dakota Dunes area from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s department reports it was contacted by the United States Marshal’s Office of Sioux City, Iowa September 8th that McLean was wanted out of Boone and Miller counties in Missouri for the murder of four people. McLean was believed to be in a vehicle he had reportedly stolen from a victim. The Union County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office reports OnStar assisted in locating the vehicle in a motel parking lot before McLean was found dead.

The Boone County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office previously reported McLean was the long-time boyfriend of 43-year-old Allison Abitz. He was charged in the murder of Abitz and her daughter, 11-year-old Jozee Abitz. The Abitzes were found dead in their home in August.

Northwest Missouri State University previously reported Allison Abitz was a student pursuing her educational specialist degree through Northwest Online.

