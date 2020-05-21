Man taken into custody on Tuesday charged in Livingston and Lafayette counties

A suspect taken into custody Tuesday after an alleged incident in Lafayette County involving the stealing of a pickup truck and one suspect allegedly shooting at the vehicle owner has been charged in Livingston and Lafayette counties. Two other suspects remain at large.

Online court information shows 35-year-old Jesse Moses Monreal has been charged in Livingston County with felony receiving stolen property. An initial appearance in the Associate Division of the Livingston County Circuit Court is scheduled for Thursday.

Monreal has also been charged in Lafayette County with two felony counts of stealing—motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft as well as the felonies of stealing–$750 or more and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. He also faces an infraction of second-degree trespassing.

He is being held without bond on all of the charges. It was previously reported Monreal was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail Tuesday.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said the stolen vehicle was seen in Carroll County and chased into Livingston County. Officers from multiple agencies converged on the area southeast of Dawn after the vehicle apparently crashed onto private property, and the occupants fled on foot.

A Kia-type vehicle was seen and fled from law enforcement into Chariton County. The driver was taken into custody and reportedly taken to the Chariton County Jail.

Cox reported two women from the Kansas City area who were allegedly summoned to the area by Monreal to pick him up were briefly detained and interviewed. They may face a criminal charge or charges, but they were released Tuesday.

Cox reported Wednesday morning that a pickup truck was stolen from the quarry in Blue Mound Tuesday night. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen by the two remaining suspects from Tuesday.

The pickup is described as a white 2006 Ford F250 with “Quarry” written on the sides in red. The truck has a Missouri license of 5YA-P88, is covered in dust, and reportedly does not run well.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515.

