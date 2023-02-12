Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Chillicothe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a man sustained injuries when the four-wheeler he drove hit a parked car in the area of 400 Williams Street on Friday evening, February 10th. The driver was later cited.

Emergency medical services took the man to an unspecified location for treatment of what were considered serious injuries to the head.

The police determined the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The driver was issued multiple municipal citations and a warrant is being sought for alleged driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender for when he is released from treatment.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the name of the driver.

