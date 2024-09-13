Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl and firearms after throwing dog out of window

A man who was caught with guns and fentanyl after throwing a French bulldog out of a window has been sentenced to 75 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey handed down the sentence on Thursday for 24-year-old Landon Allen.

The incident occurred on October 19, 2023, when police were investigating the theft of two French bulldogs. Officers set up a meeting to “buy” the stolen dogs and arrested the seller outside of her apartment in St. Louis. As police approached the apartment to recover the dogs, a window opened, and one of the dogs was thrown out. Police entered the apartment and found Allen hiding in a closet.

Upon searching the apartment, police discovered Allen in possession of a baggie containing 105 capsules of fentanyl. Also found were empty capsules, a pill press, an AR pistol, and a handgun with an extended magazine. As part of his plea agreement, Allen admitted to possessing firearms in furtherance of fentanyl distribution.

Allen pleaded guilty in June 2023 to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

The case was investigated by the North County Police Cooperative, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.

Post Views: 11