Man sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery of Jennings credit union

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Shayne McKee, 42, to 12 years in prison for his involvement in the 2018 armed robbery of the St. Louis Community Credit Union in Jennings, Missouri. McKee had previously pleaded guilty in June to charges of robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The robbery occurred on May 5, 2018, when McKee and an accomplice entered the credit union located at 7345 West Florissant Avenue. Both were masked, and McKee brandished a firearm, announcing the robbery and demanding money from employees.

McKee’s DNA evidence tied him to the crime. Upon his arrest on September 4, 2019, authorities found McKee in possession of a loaded .45-caliber Glock pistol in a backpack. As a convicted felon, McKee was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

The FBI and the Saint Louis County Police Department led the investigation, with prosecution handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Don Boyce and Cassandra Wiemken.

