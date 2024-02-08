Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Missouri post office twice in clown mask

Share To Your Social Network

A man admitted breaking into a Franklin County, Missouri post office and twice stealing packages while masked.

Scott Weatherby, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of burglary of a post office. He admitted breaking into the U.S. Post Office in St. Albans, in northeastern Franklin County, on August 6, 2023. Weatherby was wearing a clown mask at the time he stole packages and again the next day when he returned. After he was identified as a suspect, investigators went to an address associated with him in Pacific, Missouri. Weatherby fled out of the back door of the home but was caught after a brief chase. A clown mask and multiple stolen packages were found in his vehicle.

Weatherby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both prison and a fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Lake is prosecuting the case.

