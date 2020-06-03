Man involved in multi-county pursuit in 2019 pleads “Not Guilty” to all charges

A Kansas City, Kansas man facing multiple charges after what law enforcement described as a multi-county pursuit last July entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court Tuesday, June 2nd. Online court information shows JaJuan Coleman waived formal arraignment, and his case was continued to July 7th.

He has been charged with the felonies of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident—property damage exceeding $1,000, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Coleman also has been charged with the misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, exceeding posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense.

Co-defendant Russell Reed of Kansas City pleaded guilty in October to felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Other counts were dismissed. Reed was sentenced to three years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Highway Patrol and other officers were involved in a pursuit involving vehicles reportedly stolen from a dealership in Springfield, Illinois that ended in Clinton County.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares