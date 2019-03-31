Man involved in high-speed chase hitting speed of 150 mph and injuring three children pleads “Not Guilty”

A Kansas City man facing charges, stemming from what the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reported as a pursuit reaching dangerous speeds, has waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Kenneth Sneed’s bond was reduced to $5,000 cash only with supervision. Sneed’s bond was originally set at $75,000. A hearing is scheduled for April 24th.

Sneed has been charged with three felony counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first offense and felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. He also faces misdemeanor charges of two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less—prior drug offense, changing lanes when movement could not be made with safety on roadway having three or fewer lanes resulting in an accident, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

The Highway Patrol reported the car Sneed drove struck two vehicles on southbound Interstate 35 Tuesday. Three children in Sneed’s car were not wearing safety devices and sustained minor injuries.