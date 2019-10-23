Man involved in Livingston County fugitive investigation appears in court

A man involved in what law enforcement called a fugitive investigation and manhunt in September voluntarily waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

Brandon Michael Wood has been charged with stealing $750 or more in one case and unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony in another.

The court certified his cases to Division One for arraignment November 5. 2019.

Co-defendant Charles Wayne Mullenix has been charged with felony stealing $750 or more in one case and the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person in another.

Mullenix is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court October 30, 2019

