Man indicted for armed robbery of a third postal worker

Share To Your Social Network

Two men already facing an indictment accusing them of robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint in 2022 have been accused of a third robbery.

A superseding indictment in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday added charges against Roy Lee Jones, 21, and Xavier Sean Boyd, 20, of Jennings. The pair had been facing six felony counts: two counts of robbery, two counts of theft of a mail key, and two counts of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a robbery. Wednesday’s indictment adds one count of each crime.

The indictment accuses the men of robbing two U.S. Postal Service letter carriers of their “arrow keys,” which open certain U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, at gunpoint on June 9, 2022, and Boyd, acting with another, of a June 1 robbery.

“Those who commit violent crimes against postal employees who provide a critical service to the public must be held accountable,” said Inspector in Charge Ruth Mendonça who leads the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which includes the St. Louis Field Office. “This superseding indictment is a critical step toward ensuring that accountability.”

Each robbery charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The theft charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The firearm charges carry a penalty of at least seven years, consecutive to all other charges.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the St. Louis County Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel is prosecuting the case.

Related