Man in serious condition after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

In an incident near Miller Hollow Cove at Lake of the Ozarks, a man suffered serious injuries due to a near-drowning accident on September 22, 2023, around 6:10 PM. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded, with Corporal J.R. Hardy leading the investigation.

Jared L. Hawkins, a 31-year-old male from Wathena, KS, was the victim of this incident. According to the reports, Mr. Hawkins entered shallow water head-first to retrieve an object from the water. It was during this attempt that the accident occurred, leading to serious injuries.

Bystanders retrieved Hawkins from the water, who was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the accident. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Trooper M.D. Easton and Trooper S.W. Mahaney assisted Corporal Hardy at the scene of the incident.

